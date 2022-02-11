PSG vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes: In Ligue 1 action this weekend, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will host Rennes on February 12 at the Parc des Princes stadium from 1:30 AM IST onwards. The Parisians enter the fixture riding high on confidence as PSG beat defending champions Lille 5-1 earlier this week and will aim to strengthen their lead at the top of the French league. Rennes are currently ranked fifth on the table and also enter the clash with a 2-0 win against Brest. All eyes will once again be on Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, who played a pivotal role in the clash against Lille, with the French striker finding the back of the net, whereas the Argentine scored his second league goal and provided an assist as well. Fans will be eager to see the duo in action against Rennes. One can check the PSG vs REN Dream 11 and Predicted XIs here.

PSG vs REN Telecast

The Ligue 1 matches will be broadcasted on vh1.

PSG vs REN Live Streaming

The Ligue 1 match between PSG vs REN is available to be streamed live on Voot.Com

PSG vs REN Match Details

The match between PSG vs REN will be played on Saturday, February 11, at the Parc des Princes stadium. The game will start at 01:30 AM (IST).

PSG vs REN Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Lionel Messi

Vice-Captain: Kylian Mbappe

PSG vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Juan Bernat

Midfielders: Georginio Wijnaldum, Marco Verratti, Lovro Majer

Strikers: Lionel Messi, Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes probable XI:

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting line-up: Keylor Navas (GK); Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Juan Bernat; Marco Verratti, Ebimbe, Georginio Wijnaldum; Lionel Messi, Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe

Rennes Predicted Starting line-up: Alemdar (GK), Birger Meling, Loic Bade, Warmed Omari, Hamari Traore, Baptiste Santamaria, Jonas Martin, Lovro Majer, Martin Terrier, Benjamin Bourigeaud, Gaetan Laborde

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.