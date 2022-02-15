PSG vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid: One of the standout ties in the Champions League will take place on Wednesday, as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) welcome Real Madrid (RM) for the first leg of their round-16 tie, at the Parc des Princes on February 16. The hosts finished second in Group A to secure their spot in the first knockout round, while the visiting team claimed the first position in Group D to progress to the round of 16. PSG are desperate to finally get their hands on their first Champions League title, as they lost to Manchester City in the semi-finals of last season. They had also reached the final in the 2019-20 season, where they lost to Bayern Munich. Real Madrid, on the other hand, haven’t reached the final since completing a straight hat trick of European Cups in 2018. Los Blancos were also present in the last four last season, before losing out to eventual winners Chelsea.

Both sides will be determined to secure three points on Wednesday ahead of the second leg at Bernabeu on March 9 and fans here can check the PSG vs RM Dream 11 and Predicted XI below:

PSG vs RM Telecast

The game will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

PSG vs RM Live Streaming

The match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website, as well as Jio TV.

PSG vs RM Match Details

The UCL 2021-22 Rd-16 match between PSG vs RM will be played on Wednesday, February 16, at the Parc des Princes, in Paris, France. The game will kick off at 01:30 AM IST.

PSG vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mbappe

Vice-Captain: Courtois

Goalkeeper: Courtois

Defenders: Alaba, Mendy, Hakimi, Marquinhos

Midfielders: Modric, Casemiro, Verratti

Strikers: Benzema, Mbappe, Messi

PSG vs RM Probable XIs

Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Verratti, Gueye, Wijnaldum; Messi, Mbappe, Di Maria

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius

