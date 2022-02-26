PSG vs STE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Saint-Etienne: The 16th placed Saint-Etienne will travel to Parc des Princes on Saturday night to take on leaders Paris Saint-Germain in their next Ligue 1 match. The match between the two sides is slated to begin at 1:30 am (IST).

PSG and Saint-Etienne will come into this fixture on the back of contrasting results. While PSG were beaten 1-3 at the hands of Nantes last weekend, Saint-Etienne played out a 2-2 draw with Strasbourg on the same day.

PSG and Saint-Etienne have faced each other on 35 occasions in the past with PSG winning 24 of those encounters. They were beaten times while eight games ended in a draw. PSG won the reverse leg of this fixture 3-1.

Ahead of today’s Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Saint-Etienne; here is all you need to know:

PSG vs STE Telecast

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Saint-Etienne will be televised on TV5 Monde is available on select DTH operators.

PSG vs STE Live Streaming

The Ligue 1 match between PSG vs STE is available to be streamed live on voot.com

PSG vs STE Match Details

The match between PSG vs STE will be played on Sunday, February 27, at the Parc des Princes. The game between PSG vs STE will start at 1:30 am (IST).

PSG vs STE Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Kylian Mbappe

Vice-Captain: Achraf Hakimi

PSG vs STE Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Falaye Sacko, Eliaquim Mangala

Midfielders: Ander Herrera, Zaydou Youssouf, Lucas Gourna-Douath

Strikers: Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain vs Saint-Etienne probable XI:

Paris Saint-Germain Possible Starting XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Ander Herrera, Georginio Wijnaldum, Danilo Pereira, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

Saint-Etienne Possible Starting XI: Paul Bernardoni, Falaye Sacko, Eliaquim Mangala, Timothee Kolodziejczak, Romain Hamouma, Zaydou Youssouf, Lucas Gourna-Douath, Gabriel Silva, Adil Aouchiche, Ryad Boudebouz, Wahbi Khazri

