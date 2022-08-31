PSG vs Toulouse Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ligue 1 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Paris Saint-Germain will face the defending Ligue 2 champions, Toulouse, in their first visit to Stadium TFC since the 2018-19 season.

PSG were held to a 1-1 draw by Monaco in their previous league fixture, while Les Violets suffered their first defeat of the season, falling 3-1 to Nantes.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

The Parisians were dominated at home by Monaco on Sunday after three comfortable triumphs in their domestic season. Monaco matched the home side’s intensity and even seemed like the better side on the night. The mighty front three of PSG – Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi – have fired on all cylinders this season and will be hoping to replicate their dominance against Toulouse.

Meanwhile, the team from Haute-Garonne made their first appearance in the top tier since 2019-20 and have started the season strongly. Forward Zakaria Aboukhlal scored his first goal of the season in Toulouse’s weekend loss to Nantes and will be hoping to find the back of the net more often.

Expect an enthralling encounter when the two French sides collide on Thursday.

Ahead of Monday’s Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse; here is all you need to know:

What date Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse will be played?

The Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse will take place on September 1, Thursday.

Where will the Ligue 1 2022-23 match Paris Saint-Germain vs Toulouse be played?

The Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse will be played at the Stadium TFC in Toulouse, France.

What time will the Ligue 1 2022-23 match Paris Saint-Germain vs Toulouse begin?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Paris Saint-Germain vs Toulouse Ligue 1 match?

Paris Saint-Germain vs Toulouse Ligue 1 match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Paris Saint-Germain vs Toulouse Ligue 1 match?

Paris Saint-Germain vs Toulouse Ligue 1 match is available to be streamed live on the Voot app.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Possible Starting XI:

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Gk), Sergio Ramos, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Vitinha, Marco Verratti, Nuno Mendes, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

Toulouse Predicted Starting Line-up: Maxime Dupe (Gk), Zakaria Aboukhlal, Rasmus Nicolaisen, Anthony Rouault, Mikkel Desler, Rafael Ratao, Van den Boomen, Stijn Spierings, Brecht Dejaegere, Fares Chaibi, Thijs Dallinga

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here