PSG's Angel Di Maria Has Forgotten How to Take Corner Kicks? Viral Video Proves So
Angel Di Maria in recent games seems to have forgotten how to take corners, either shoots the ball over everyone in the box or struggles to beat the first man.
Angel Di Maria (Photo Credit: Reuters)
A video of Paris Saint-Germain star Angel Di Maria losing his touch with corner kicks has emerged on Twitter and people can't keep calm.
A Twitter user recently posted a compilation of the midfielder attempting set-pieces since his last international break.
Every corner taken by Di Maria since the last international break.Mauvais. Nul. Catastrophique. Cataclysmique. Pitoyable.pic.twitter.com/TTTvgLcn4J— Ali (@AliTactics) January 16, 2020
In the clip, Di Maria either shoots the ball over everyone in the box, or struggles to beat the first man.
The Twitter user posted another video, commenting that midfielders Marco Verratti or Leandro Paredes would be better choices to take corner kicks for PSG.
Small sample size, and not exactly corners, but Verratti seems to be very capable of taking set-pieces. Paredes is very good at them as well.(Anyone but Di Maria or Neymar would do better) pic.twitter.com/V4EgSkA3KS— Ali (@AliTactics) January 16, 2020
Many agreed with the compilation and wondered why he was still in charge of taking the set-piece.
His last season’s corners weren’t really better... don’t understand how he still can be in charge for the corners when we know how bad PSG are at scoring with set pieces.— Sheldon0 (@itzbizii) January 16, 2020
don't blame him, he spent 12 months in Man United— Ammar (@United_LUHG) January 16, 2020
Corners and set pieces in general have been horrible. There was a time where quite a few goals would come from set pieces. A long long time ago— albz (@albz2) January 16, 2020
It looks like he's always trying to score— Saf (@thefreEight) January 16, 2020
Yet, some others stressed that it was an exaggeration and the former Real Madrid player should be cut some slack.
U exagerate. Yes it was not its best coner kicks lately but dont exagerate i can do the same video with several players including neymar. Why u dont make a video abt DM match yesterday on its defensiv skill instead of playing the bashing on this player? Just annyoing as usual— Eltabicador (@Eltabicador2) January 16, 2020
January 16, 2020
Statistically, very few corners turn into goals, whoever is taking the corner.— 11th of March (@PSG_QatarHQ) January 16, 2020
Di Maria came to the French club PSG in 2015 after a poor spell at Manchester United. Then Manchester United coach Louis van Gaal had signed the winger from Real Madrid for a British record fee of £59.7 million but he stayed in the English club for only a year.
Di Maria had last year put the onus of his form during his stint at the Manchester club on Van Gaal.
