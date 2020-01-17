Take the pledge to vote

PSG's Angel Di Maria Has Forgotten How to Take Corner Kicks? Viral Video Proves So

Angel Di Maria in recent games seems to have forgotten how to take corners, either shoots the ball over everyone in the box or struggles to beat the first man.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 17, 2020, 3:22 PM IST
PSG's Angel Di Maria Has Forgotten How to Take Corner Kicks? Viral Video Proves So
Angel Di Maria (Photo Credit: Reuters)

A video of Paris Saint-Germain star Angel Di Maria losing his touch with corner kicks has emerged on Twitter and people can't keep calm.

A Twitter user recently posted a compilation of the midfielder attempting set-pieces since his last international break.

In the clip, Di Maria either shoots the ball over everyone in the box, or struggles to beat the first man.

The Twitter user posted another video, commenting that midfielders Marco Verratti or Leandro Paredes would be better choices to take corner kicks for PSG.

Many agreed with the compilation and wondered why he was still in charge of taking the set-piece.

Yet, some others stressed that it was an exaggeration and the former Real Madrid player should be cut some slack.

Di Maria came to the French club PSG in 2015 after a poor spell at Manchester United. Then Manchester United coach Louis van Gaal had signed the winger from Real Madrid for a British record fee of £59.7 million but he stayed in the English club for only a year.

Di Maria had last year put the onus of his form during his stint at the Manchester club on Van Gaal.

