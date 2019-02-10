English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PSG's Edinson Cavani Doubtful for Man United Game
The Uruguay striker left the pitch on the stroke of halftime holding his thigh, soon after scoring with a penalty in the 42nd minute.
Edinson Cavani is a major doubt for Paris St Germain's Champions League clash with Manchester United after picking up a thigh injury in his team's 1-0 Ligue 1 win over Girondins de Bordeaux on Saturday.
The French champions will be missing Brazil forward Neymar, who has been ruled out with a foot injury, for the last-16 first-leg clash at Old Trafford on Tuesday.
“I honestly don’t know if Cavani will play. Yes it is worrying. We don’t have another Edi like we don’t have another Neymar," said PSG coach Thomas Tuchel.
Italian midfielder Marco Verratti is also doubtful due to injury.
“There are a lot of plans B. Without Ney, maybe without Marco, maybe without Edi. We have a plan D,” German Tuchel said.
“It’s super difficult. If we miss several players the challenge will be even bigger. But we will be ready on Tuesday.”
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
