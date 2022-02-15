PSG's Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe Will Dominate vs Real Madrid: David James Though Hopes for Liverpool vs Manchester City Champions League Final

Paris Saint-Germain face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League first-leg round of 16 at the Parc des Princes and the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have been the talk of the town ahead of the marquee clash.

Former England goalkeeper David James feels PSG might find it tough even with the star-studded front three of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar Jr. PSG’s has struggled all season against teams that play quick counterattack and 13-time champion Real Madrid is arguably the best around currently at swift transition play.

Karim Benzema Hoping to Recover in Time to Play Against PSG in Champions League

“There are only two times where we have top of the league top of their domestic league teams playing each other, " David said during a press interaction organised by the Sony Sports Network.

“The question always in these situations is whether or not the competition in your domestic league will influence the performance in the Champions League. If you’re not getting that high-quality competition on a week to week basis. Are you ready for high, high-quality competition in the Champions League? So at their best you’re going to say that I would say that PSG will win this game. That’s what we want. But Real Madrid with all their experience, he would say used to be in this position it granted in the last couple of years. They haven’t been successful, but they’re used to being in this position," he added.

Mauricio Pochettino Confident Lionel Messi Will Rise to the Occasion against Real Madrid

In fact, Madrid hasn’t reached the final since completing a straight hat trick of European Cups in 2018.

Even though Real’s attacks rely heavily on star forward Karim Benzema’s movement, touch and awareness, he is in the Madrid squad but doubtful to play as he works his way back from a hamstring injury that has kept him out since last month.

“At the same time, it’s not to say that Real Madrid only good side there and some of the La Liga and obviously in this round of 16 so they have the capability of scoring goals," David said.

Messi Hat-tick

But all the talk has been around the top three for PSG, as David feels," If Messi can be his best, we get Mbappe and Neymar at his best then I’d say it’s a done deal for PSG."

It will be an important game for PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino too, with rumours linking him to the top job Manchester United among other Premier League clubs, David James said: “With regards to (Mauricio) Pochettino, he is in a very delicate situation. First and foremost, he has to have success with PSG, which is obviously winning the Champions League. It is a very very important game for Poch not just because he has to progress to the next round by winning against the best team in La Liga, but also for the long term, for further appointment."

As for the result and Messi’s impact, he said," “Real Madrid will be highly influential on the outcome of that result. And therefore that would give Messi as much satisfaction as being the goal scorer of the winning goal. So yeah. Perfect World. Messi. Hattrick back of every newspaper and a million likes on social media."

Liverpool vs Manchester City Final?

When David James was asked about the prospects of his two former sides - Liverpool and Manchester City, David James made a bold claim, “What about Manchester City vs Liverpool final. Either team. It is not about who I prefer or if I have any favourites. I look at what Pep Guardiola has been doing this season more so than any other season. He has been rotating the squad so well."

When asked about what is wrong at Manchester City and their inability to win the UCL, David said," They’ve won the Premier League, the Premier League enough times, domestic cups. The elephant in the room is obviously the Champions League. Given the level of competition in the Champions League, the quality of the opposition the likes of Real Madrid dominating for four years, it’s just the beauty of European football that side can dominate in their domestic league for many years but not dominate Europe. Don’t I don’t think Manchester City have done anything wrong necessarily. But every season that goes past without the Champions League trophy, the question will still be there and this year, you know, they’re fighting on what three fronts."

Another big contender will be Liverpool, especially with Mohamed Salah back in its ranks after the African Cup of Nations. Salah has scored 11 goals in his last 11 Champions League matches, and 23 goals in 27 games in all competitions this season.

David James feels, “Liverpool could push Manchester City all the way on all the trophies, win four trophies and eclipse everything that Manchester City have done."

