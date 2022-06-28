For Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar dealing with sturdy defenders and dribbling opponents never appeared to be a tough task. So the Brazil forward found it difficult when he was asked to choose five footballers more technically gifted than him.

During a conversation with Oh My Goal, Neymar did ultimately manage to pick five footballers. Two players in the list are from English Premier League and the Ligue 1. The remaining footballer plays in La Liga.

According to the Neymar, Lionel Messi, Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Marco Verratti and Thiago are the five footballers more technically adept than him.

“More technical than me? I don’t know if I can answer that! With all the humility in the world, I consider myself one of the most technical players in football today,” he said.

Eventually he, although reluctantly, he added, “But I would say… Messi, Hazard, De Bruyne, Verratti, I’m still missing one? More technical than me… Thiago!”

Neymar, during his stint at Barcelona, had shared the dressing room with Messi. And now the two footballers are playing together for French team PSG. Verratti is also another player from the list who is presently playing for PSG along with Neymar and Messi.

Though, Neymar never played with Hazard and De Bruyne but in international circuit he did come up against the two prolific Belgian attackers.

Ahead of the 2013-14 season, Neymar joined Barcelona from Brazilian football club Santos. Overall, he donned the Barcelona jersey 186 times and netted 105 goals for the Catalan giants.

In 2017, the 30-year-old left the Spanish giants and signed for PSG. So far, he played 144 matches for PSG with 100 goals to his name. In the recently concluded Ligue 1 season, he scored 13 goals along with six assists to help the Paris-based football team lift the prestigious domestic trophy. Despite his stellar show for PSG, Neymar’s aspiration to clinch the Champions League title for PSG has not been successful yet.

According to multiple media reports, after spending five seasons at PSG, Neymar is set to leave the French club. Chelsea are reportedly the frontrunners to rope in Neymar in the ongoing transfer window.

