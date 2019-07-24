Take the pledge to vote

Court Tells AIFF TW3 Test Not Conclusive, Claims Minerva Punjab

Minerva Punjab claimed that the Punjab and Haryana High Courts have informed the AIFF that their method of verifying age fraud is not conclusive.

PTI

Updated:July 24, 2019, 1:48 PM IST
Court Tells AIFF TW3 Test Not Conclusive, Claims Minerva Punjab
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: The Punjab and Haryana High Courts told the All India Football Federation that the TW3 test that it carries out to verify the age of young players is inconclusive, I-League club Minerva Punjab claimed on Tuesday.

In April, Indian football was rocked by age fraud with players from all the three Under-13 northeast teams and Minerva Punjab failing the bone age determination test.

All the players were barred from playing in the sub-junior U-13 Youth League with immediate effect by the AIFF.

Minerva Punjab's U-13 squad member Tushar Chaudhary, who was found to be overage on the basis of results obtained from the TW3 test (Tanner-Whitehouse) had moved court.

During the hearing, the club claimed Chief Justice Krishna Murari said that the TW3 method is inconclusive and can be used only when no other proof of age is available.

In a press release, Minerva Punjab said, "After being denied the opportunity to participate in the Hero Sub Junior League 2018-19, on the basis of the result of the TW3 test which assessed his age to be above the approved limit of 14.4 prescribed by the AIFF, Tushar Chaudhary, an U-13 squad member for Minerva Punjab FC along with his parents, decided to challenge the AIFF's TW3 method of assessment of skeletal maturity.

"According to the Bone Age Determination Program Guidelines framed by the AIFF, the TW3 method is recognised for determining the age of players for the purpose of eligibility to participate in AIFF tournaments and no other process is acceptable.

"The notice issued by the Punjab & Haryana High Court also states that the TW3 method is not adopted even at state and national level to determine age of aspiring participants."

The north-eastern teams include former I-League winners Aizawl FC, Shillong Lajong and Neroca FC.

