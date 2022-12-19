Qatar 2022 Showpiece Becomes The Most Viewed FIFA World Cup Ever in India

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is reaching its climax as Argentina face France in the title match at the Lusail Iconic Stadium and the tournament that opened to multiple controversies has become the most watched tournament of its kind in India.

Viacom Sports18 bagged the exclusive right to telecast the biggest spectacle on earth in the Indian region and it has delivered big time as hoards of fans tuned in to catch the games live from Qatar via the traditional television channel Viacom Sports18 and the JioCinema application.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

The consumption of the World Cup in the peninsular nation was boosted manifold thanks to the unique delivery and execution system of the Viacom network.

The free-to-download application provided the live streaming of all 64 games of the Middle East’s first-ever World Cup to much appreciated public reception as the JioCinemas topped the list for the most downloaded free application for the three weeks of the tournament since the 20th of November.

The application was available for download on a free for both Android and IOS users alike. download rates were calculated based on the cumulative total of users who were absolutely engrossed by the inculcation of the latest advancements.

The viewership and engagement numbers in India during the period of the first-ever World Cup in an Arab country skyrocketed and users were treated to a bunch of new innovative features such as the unique ‘Hype Mode’ that has positively transformed the experience of the viewers with its many attractive facets such as multiple viewing angles, detailed statistics, time wheel and multiple perspectives for a more strategic and tactical analysis of the game.

The studio show featuring multiple footballing icons of yesteryear such as English legends Wayne Rooney and Sol Campbell, Portugal stalwart Luis Figo, and Arsenal fan favourites Robert Pires of France and Gilberto Silva of Brazil.

Lionel Messi will lead his beloved Albiceleste for one final time at the World Cup when he walks out to take on France on the 18th of December.

While, Frace, the defending champions, will hope their shining star Kylian Mbappe can produce the goods to propel his nation to victory once again.

Read all the Latest Sports News here