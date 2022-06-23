Qatar Face Humiliating Defeat Against Northern Irish Team Linfield Ahead Of World Cup

World Cup hosts Qatar started their preparations for the grand football tournament in a devastating manner. In a practice match, Qatar suffered an unimaginable defeat against Northern Irish football club Linfield.

The Qatar football team were simply outclassed by Linfield, as the Northern Irish champions pulled off an incredible 1-0 victory in the Spanish city of Marbella on Tuesday.

Former Rangers forward Chris McKee’s goal in the first half was just enough to earn a significant victory for the Belfast-based club. Qatar, on the other hand, had fielded a strong side but still, they could not manage to find the much-coveted equaliser.

Qatar, who are 51st in FIFA world rankings, was comprised of seven footballers who started in the game against Slovenia back in March and they are also expected to be in the first team in the upcoming 2022 World Cup for their national side as well. Qatar and Slovenia had played out 1-1 draw in that game.

Linfield have also been able to secure the prestigious Irish Premiership in the last four seasons. Linfield’s victory against Qatar was not their first triumph against a national side. Previously, Linfield had achieved a 1-0 win against Kenya back in 2002. In 1990, they had also played against the then world champions Argentina but Diego Maradona’s side had managed to win 1-0 in that fixture.

Linfield are currently having their pre-season training camp in Spain and for the Northern Irish club, this victory against Qatar is pretty significant as they are preparing for a Champions League first-round qualifier against The New Saints.

David Healy’s boys will face the Welsh football team over two legs on July 5 and July 13.

Qatar, on the other hand, must improve their show in order to exhibit better performance in front of their home crowd in the upcoming World Cup.

The 2022 World Cup is scheduled to kick off on November 21 and Felix Sanchez’s men will take on Ecuador on the opening day of the tournament. In their second fixture of the event, hosts Qatar will be up against Senegal.

Qatar are placed in Group A along with Senegal, the Netherlands and Ecuador. Senegal are set to face the Netherlands in the opening fixture of the tournament.

