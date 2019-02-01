Qatar to Play in Asian Cup Final After UAE Protest Dismissed

Qatar has been cleared to play in Friday's Asian Cup final after a United Arab Emirates protest about possible ineligible players was rejected.Less than three hours before the final, the Asian Football Confederation published the decision of its disciplinary panel without giving reasons.Qatar will now play Japan for the title at 6 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) at Zayed Sports City Stadium.The UAE soccer federation can pursue appeals, potentially to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.The UAE, which lost to Qatar 4-0 in the semifinals, had questioned whether Almoez Ali and Bassam Al-Rawi meet FIFA's nationality requirements.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.