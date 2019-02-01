English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Qatar to Play in Asian Cup Final After UAE Protest Dismissed
Less than three hours before the final, the Asian Football Confederation published the decision of its disciplinary panel without giving reasons.
Qatar has been cleared to play in Friday's Asian Cup final after a United Arab Emirates protest about possible ineligible players was rejected.
Qatar will now play Japan for the title at 6 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) at Zayed Sports City Stadium.
The UAE soccer federation can pursue appeals, potentially to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
The UAE, which lost to Qatar 4-0 in the semifinals, had questioned whether Almoez Ali and Bassam Al-Rawi meet FIFA's nationality requirements.
