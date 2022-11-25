Qatar vs Senegal Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for Qatar vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022, November 25

Qatar did not have the ideal start to the tournament as they lost to Ecuador in the first match of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The host nation would want to start on a fresh note as they take on Senegal in the second match of their World Cup campaign.

The Senegalese team had a decent game against Netherlands but costly errors from Edouard Mendy meant that the Dutch side had the last laugh. The African nation are missing their star forward Sadio Mane and would look to Ismaila Sarr to provide an attacking threat up front.

The Qatari side would also be hoping that their Akram Afif can get more of the ball and influence the game early on. Both sides are yet to get on the scoresheet in this edition of the FIFA World Cup and it is a stat that they would be gunning to change sooner rather than later.

Along with Qatar and Senegal, we have Ecuador and Netherlands who will battle it out in Group A of the World Cup.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Qatar vs Senegal, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between Qatar and Senegal be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Qatar and Senegal will be played on November 25, Friday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between Qatar and Senegal be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Qatar and Senegal will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between Qatar and Senegal begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between Qatar and Senegal will begin at 6:30 pm IST, on November 25.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between Qatar and Senegal?

The FIFA World Cup match between Qatar and Senegal will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between Qatar and Senegal?

The FIFA World Cup match between Qatar and Senegal will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Qatar vs Senegal Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ismaila Sarr

Vice-Captain: Akram Afif

Suggested Playing XI for Qatar vs Senegal Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Edouard Mendy

DEF: Kalidou Koulibaly, Pape Abou Cisse, Pedro Miguel, Abdelkarim Hassan

MID: Idrissa Gana Gueye, K. Boudiaf, Nampalys Mendy, Loum Ndiaye

ST: Ismaila Sarr, Akram Afif

Qatar vs Senegal Possible Staring XI:

Qatar Predicted Starting Line-up: Al-Sheeb; Al-Rawi, B Khoukhi, A. Hassan; Pedro Miguel, Hatem, Al-Haydos, K. Boudiaf, H. Ahmed; A. Afif, A. Ali

Senegal Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pape Abou Cisse, Abdou Diallo, I Gueye, N Mendy, M Ndiaye, I Sarr, K. Diatta, B. Dia

