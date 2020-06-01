QPR Chief Appalled by Championship Restart Plans, Three Charlton Players Refusing to Play

Queens Park Rangers chief executive Lee Hoos has slammed the English Football League's plans to resume the Championship (second-tier) season on June 20, saying clubs were informed of the decision only moments before it was made public.

The Championship has been suspended since March 8 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the government has given the green light for elite sport to return from Monday behind closed doors provided strict conditions are met.

"I am absolutely stunned by this announcement, as is our Director of Football, Les Ferdinand, and our manager, Mark Warburton," Hoos told QPR's website.

"Incredibly, there has been absolutely no consultation with individual clubs nor with the Championship doctors' working group by anyone in the Football League regarding this matter.

"Having spoken with Les and Mark, they share my views. We are vehemently opposed to this schedule."

Clubs are set to resume full contact training this week and Hoos is worried players will not have time to get up to speed before the season's restart.

"I have made our feelings known to the EFL. Having spoken with a number of CEOs at other Championship clubs, I am not a lone voice on this matter," Hoos added. "We are absolutely appalled."

QPR were 13th in the Championship, six points behind Preston North End, who occupied the final playoff spot, when the season was halted.

The top flight Premier League will resume on June 17 with all matches also to be played behind closed doors.

3 CHARLTON PLAYERS REFUSING TO PLAY WHEN SEASON RESTARTS

Three Charlton Athletic players are refusing to play after a provisional plan was announced to restart the second-tier league season on June 20, manager Lee Bowyer has said, including their top scorer Lyle Taylor who fears getting injured.

Bowyer told talkSPORT that defender Chris Solly, who has played for the club since 2009, and on-loan midfielder David Davis have also refused to play for the relegation-threatened side with their contracts ending on June 30.

"We have 15 players out of contract... six loans and nine of our own contracted players out (at other clubs). Unfortunately for us three of those players have said they're not going to play and Lyle is one of them," Bowyer said.

"That's tough for us, that's tough for me as the manager. Lyle's a big player for us, a bit like (striker Troy) Deeney at Watford. When he plays we can win games and Lyle has said he's not going to play because of risk of injury.

"Chris Solly has said the same and Davis is on loan from Birmingham (City) and he'd said he doesn't want to come back and play games."

Lyle has scored 11 league goals this season for Charlton, who are 22nd in the standings and two points off the safety zone.

(With inputs from Reuters)