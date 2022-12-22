Que Miras, Bobo! Argentina Players Wear Shirts Featuring Lionel Messi's Famous FIFA World Cup Remark

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi’s heated exchange of words with Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst, following the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-final fixture, became a big talking point.

Messi, after the game, had labelled Weghorst as ‘Bobo,’ meaning silly. “What are you looking at, silly? Go over there,” Messi had said after the thrilling World Cup quarter-final encounter. Messi’s words went viral in no time and the Argentina football team, after winning their third World Cup title, decided to relieve the moment by printing Messi’s remarks on t-shirts. Argentina footballers were recently spotted in jerseys which featured the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker’s now-famous lines.

Argentine defender Nicolas Tagliafico also posted a photo of a team member wearing the jersey. Striker Alejandro Gomez was seen holding the World Cup trophy while donning shirt which featured Messi’s popular, “Que Miras, Bobo?" quote.

The quarter-final encounter between Argentina and Netherlands proved to be an intense one after 15 players on the field received a yellow card during the game. Overall, Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz had to brandish 18 yellow cards and one red card.

Messi had scored one goal and registered another vital assist as Argentina clinched a two-goal lead against the Dutch opponents. However, Weghorst scored a brace late in the game to bring his side back into the contest. Argentina eventually managed to cruise past the Netherlands after securing a 4-3 win in penalties.

The drama did not end even after the full-time whistle was blown. Messi was spotted, after the game, having a heated discussion with Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal. The Argentine skipper was involved in an animated exchange of words with Weghorst.

“I wanted to shake his hand after the game. I have a lot of respect for him as a football player, but he threw my hand to his side and did not want to talk to me. My Spanish is not very good, but he said disrespectful words and that disappoints me,” Weghorst reportedly told the Dutch media following the quarter-final defeat at the hands of Argentina.

The Albiceleste eventually reached the finals and Lionel Scaloni’s men got the better of France in the summit clash to lift the FIFA World Cup for the third time. Messi scored seven goals and recorded three assists in the tournament to win the Golden Ball award.

