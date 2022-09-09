Queen Elizabeth II: A Marvellous Ambassador of the Beautiful Game Fades Away

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday at her residence in Balmoral. Her demise ended a 70-year reign, in which the Queen touched several elements of British culture, including the sport of football.

Queen Elizabeth II was present at some of the most significant moments in British football history. From presenting England’s first World Cup to Sir Bobby Moore in 1966 to honouring multiple generations of the game’s most prominent figures to her yearly appearance at the FA Cup final, football was a consistent thread through her period of rule.

Thirteen years after her coronation, Queen Elizabeth II had the joy of presenting the Jules Rimet Trophy to England’s World Cup-winning team in 1966. She presented England’s captain Moore with the prestigious trophy after they thumped West Germany in the finals to win the World Cup.

“Fifty-five years ago I was fortunate to present the World Cup to Bobby Moore and saw what it meant to the players, management and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament,” The Queen wrote before the finals of the European Championship in 2020.

It has been witnessed time and again that Queen Elizabeth II did enjoy her time watching football matches. Though she never revealed publicly which football team she supported, rumours have circulated in the past that she had a soft corner for West Ham United.

According to The Mirror, the monarch allegedly revealed her hidden affection for the Hammers when a member of her staff informed her that he was a Millwall fan. The Emirates club, Arsenal was also rumoured to be one of Queen’s favourite football clubs in the English Premier League.

One of Queen Elizabeth II’s most important cultural duties was to recognise and accolade people who had excelled for Britain in their respective fields. The Queen over the course of her 70-year reign has accorded many football luminaries for their excellence on the football pitch during the New Year’s Honours or the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Sir Stanley Matthews was the first footballer to receive the knighthood, and he was followed by significant football figures such as Alf Ramsey, Sir Alex Ferguson, and Bobby Robson. Several other footballers, including Roy Hodgson, David Beckham, and, most recently, Gareth Bale, have earned accolades from Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II was supposed to launch Arsenal’s football arena, the Emirates Stadium, in 2007, but a sore back prevented her from doing so. The monarch welcomed the first-team squad to Buckingham Palace to make amends. Arsene Wenger’s entourage was given a tour of the State Apartments before staying for the afternoon tea.

During her early reign, the monarch was frequently seen at the Football Association Challenge Cup Final. Queen Elizabeth II presented the prestigious FA Cup trophy to the triumphant captain at the iconic Wembley Stadium. Although she attended the event less regularly in the latter years of her reign, many players recall meeting Queen Elizabeth II as one of the greatest highlights of their careers.

The Queen had an intimate relationship with the England Women’s football team. When the Lionesses triumphed at the Euro 2022, ending nearly 60 years of anguish, Queen Elizabeth II sent a heartfelt homage to the entire squad.

“My warmest congratulations, and those of my family, go to you all on winning the European Women’s Football Championships,” she wrote.

“It is a significant achievement for the entire team, including your support staff. The Championships and your performance in them have rightly won praise. However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned. You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations. It is my hope that you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are of the result today.” Queen Elizabeth II added.

