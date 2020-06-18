Quess Says Repatriation of Remaining East Bengal Foreigners Completed

Quess, East Bengal's former investors, on Thursday washed their hands off criticism that they have not met their obligations in helping three foreign players get back home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying their repatriation has been completed despite lockdown hurdles.

One month into the COVID-19 lockdown, Quess Corp applied the Force Maejeure clause to terminate players' contracts and purportedly sent eviction notice to some of them in May.

East Bengal terminated their tie-up with Quess Corp, who had a 70 per cent stake in the club. They had a three-year deal but the Bengaluru-based investors exited on May 31.

While most of East Bengal's foreign players left for home last month, three foreign recruits -- midfielder Kassim Aidara, defender Jhonny Acosta and a member of the support staff, Spaniard Carlos Nodar -- were stuck in Kolkata.

Costa Rican World Cupper Acosta accused the club of "apathetic" attitude after his contract was terminated.

"I close a cycle of my life, this time a little different. In a great institution to which I have a lot of love and respect, Quess East Bengal FC, but that in the end there were contract and salary issues that failed to comply," Acosta had written on his Instagram page.

"In addition, little help for my return to Costa Rica where the club showed little disposition and apathetic to my situation!," he added.

Acosta is currently living at the Costa Rican embassy in New Delhi, waiting for a repatriation flight.

In a media statement, Quess said all three have been provided with flight tickets and lodging arrangements for their smooth transit with the help of 'Air India'.

Quess, in their statement said, Acosta, who played in all of Costa Rica's group stage World Cup 2018 matches against Brazil, Serbia, and Switzerland, 'rejected' ticket arrangements done by them in the month of May and early June to then 'unilaterally' deciding to avail for a return back home with the help of the Costa Rican embassy.

"Quess East Bengal has duly reimbursed him the cost of his repatriation flight and transit hotel stay," the statement said.

East Bengal's physical trainer Nodar has also availed a flight from Kolkata to Mumbai on Thursday and will travel to Madrid via Frankfurt on Friday, the statement said.