Racism Down to Fans Being 'More Stupid Than Before', Says Yaya Toure
Yaya Toure blamed fans for being more stupid than before for the recent instances of racism in football.
Yaya Toure. (Getty Images)
Former Ivory Coast international Yaya Toure says he has discussed the growing problem of racism in football with the sport's world governing body FIFA and blamed the issue on fans being "more stupid than before".
A series of racist incidents have tainted European football recently with Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku and Brescia's Mario Balotelli subjected to racist insults from rival fans during Serie A matches in Italy this season.
Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport used the headline 'Black Friday' along with pictures of Lukaku and AS Roma's Chris Smalling to preview a game, while Serie A chief Luigi De Siervo apologised for artwork featuring apes in its anti-racism campaign.
"Fans, people, now are more stupid than before. Of course it's shocking because we're in 2019," Toure told reporters in Doha, where he is attending the Club World Cup.
"I've had a chat with FIFA because this is very important.
"It will be difficult because the way to win this case is going to be long."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Yami Gautam Says Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor Are Most Stylish Men in Bollywood
- Sara Ali Khan Wishes Taimur 'Tim Tim' Happy Birthday with Cute Pics
- Police Catch Robber From DNA He Left Behind After Walking Face-First Into a Door
- I Earn My Bread and Butter Via Singing Gigs, Don't Get Much from Bollywood: Diljit Dosanjh
- PUBG Mobile to Soon Get Drones Similar to Call of Duty Mobile But With a Twist