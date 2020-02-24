Racism Has Won: Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger Calls Himself the 'Scapegoat'
Tottenham Hotspur and London police found no evidence to back Antonio Rudiger's claims that he was racially abused during a Premier League match.
Antonio Rudiger (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger says "racism has won" and that he had been made a "scapegoat" after Tottenham Hotspur and London police said they found no evidence to back his allegation he was abused during a Premier League match in December.
Rudiger was involved in an incident in which Tottenham's Son Heung-min was shown a red card and indicated shortly afterwards that he had been the victim of a monkey gesture from the home section of the crowd.
However, Spurs and the Metropolitan Police said they had found no evidence of racial abuse.
"Racism has won. The offenders can always come back to the stadium, which shows these people have won," Sky Sports quoted Rudiger as saying after Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-1 on Saturday.
Rudiger was subjected to jeers from some Tottenham fans during the match at Stamford Bridge.
"They never get punished and in the end, I'm the scapegoat. I won't give up, I'll never stop raising my voice. I'll always raise my voice, but in relation to this, I'm alone," he said.
"It's a disaster. I became a father last Thursday and you start thinking society hasn't come far enough in fighting racism so my kids will probably suffer as well. If nothing changes, if kids don't get good education and parenting, we'll lose."
