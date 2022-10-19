Radja Nainggolan Suspended for Smoking in Dug Out

Belgian football star Radja Nainggolan has been suspended indefinitely by his club Royal Antwerp after he was caught smoking in the dugout before their match in the Belgian Pro League. During the warm-up session before Antwerp’s match against Standard Liege on Sunday, Nainggolan was seen smoking an e-cigarette on the bench. His actions have led the club to suspend him indefinitely for ‘general behaviour’ that reflected badly on the Belgian club.

“The club had a conversation with Radja Nainggolan about his general behaviour and how this will affect the club and the squad. Thus we have decided to expel Radja from team A indefinitely. Neither the player nor the club will make any further comments on this,” the Belgian club stated on its website.

Radja Nainggolan has been suspended indefinitely by his club Royal Antwerp. The midfielder was caught smoking an e-cigarette in the dugout before the game against Standard Leige on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/ewqlwmuPKk — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) October 18, 2022

The former AS Roma star signed a two-year contract with Antwerp this summer after his contract with Italian giants Inter Milan was revoked by mutual consent. However, Nainggolan’s highly anticipated return to Belgium has not gone exactly to plan.

According to Reuters, he was arrested last week for driving his car while possessing an expired driver’s license. The smoking incident has now made matters worse for the Belgian international. Nainggolan’s future at the Belgian club now seems to be in jeopardy.

Nainggolan said on his Instagram account that he was sorry for what he had done and extended his apology to the club and his fans. “The club has made a decision I can only accept, even though I think it might be a bit too severe for me. But I will try to contribute in one way or another,” Nainggolan wrote in his Instagram story.

