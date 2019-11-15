Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Raheem Sterling Defends Joe Gomez After He Gets Booed by England Fans

Raheem Sterling took to social media to defend his England teammate after his own fans booed him.

News18 Sports

Updated:November 15, 2019, 2:13 PM IST
Raheem Sterling Defends Joe Gomez After He Gets Booed by England Fans
Joe Gomez (Photo Credit: Reuters)

England forward Raheem Sterling defended his England teammate Joe Gomez after the Liverpool star was booed by some Three Lions fans during England's Euro 2020 qualifying win against Montenegro on Thursday. The 7-0 helped England book their place in the finals of the continental tournament.

Manchester City's Sterling was left out by England coach Gareth Southgate as punishment for his role in an altercation with Liverpool's Gomez at England's training camp on Monday. The pair had clashed during their Premier League clash over the previous weekend.

Sterling in a social media post accepted blame for the incident and said the fans that booed Gomez were wrong in doing so.

"To all the England fans, I wanted to leave things as it was but tonight I have to speak again: it was hard for me to see my teammate get booed for something that was my fault," Sterling wrote on Twitter.

"Joe hasn't done anything wrong and for me to see someone who keeps his head down and works hard, especially after a difficult week for him, to be booed when he came on tonight was wrong.

"I've taken full responsibility and accepted the consequence. I felt as though I had to say this."

Southgate after the match said that he didn't understand why some fans booed Gomez.

"No England player should ever be booed. We are a team and Joe has done nothing wrong, I made that clear earlier in the week so I don't understand that," Southgate said.

"Him and Raheem are very close and the whole team are very close so we don't want to see anybody treated that way."

