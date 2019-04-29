English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Raheem Sterling Named Football Writers’ Association’s Player of the Season
Raheem Sterling beat Virgil van Dijk to be accorded the player of the season award by Football Writers’ Association.
Raheem Sterling has been one of the core members of Pep Guardiola's record-shattering Manchester City side. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
London: Raheem Sterling was named the 2019 footballer of the year by the Football Writers' Association on Monday hours after missing out on the players' player of the year award.
The Manchester City and England forward topped the poll of the 400-strong FWA membership as a clear winner, with 62 percent of the votes, more than 100 ahead of Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk.
Sterling's team-mate Sergio Aguero was in third place.
On Sunday, Sterling, 24, lost out to Van Dijk in the battle for the Professional Footballers' Association award but was announced PFA young player of the year.
Sterling has been a key man in Pep Guardiola's side as they battle with Liverpool for the Premier League title and has received praise for the strong stance he has taken against racism in the game, having himself been subjected to abuse.
Sterling has scored 29 goals for club and country, including a hat-trick for England in the opening Euro 2020 qualifier against the Czech Republic at Wembley, while also helping Gareth Southgate's young squad reach this summer's Nations League Finals.
Manchester City's England forward Nikita Parris won the women's footballer of the year award.
The Manchester City and England forward topped the poll of the 400-strong FWA membership as a clear winner, with 62 percent of the votes, more than 100 ahead of Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk.
Sterling's team-mate Sergio Aguero was in third place.
On Sunday, Sterling, 24, lost out to Van Dijk in the battle for the Professional Footballers' Association award but was announced PFA young player of the year.
Sterling has been a key man in Pep Guardiola's side as they battle with Liverpool for the Premier League title and has received praise for the strong stance he has taken against racism in the game, having himself been subjected to abuse.
Sterling has scored 29 goals for club and country, including a hat-trick for England in the opening Euro 2020 qualifier against the Czech Republic at Wembley, while also helping Gareth Southgate's young squad reach this summer's Nations League Finals.
Manchester City's England forward Nikita Parris won the women's footballer of the year award.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Friday 19 April , 2019 Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple Has a Solid Reason For Cracking Down on Third Party Screen Time Apps - Your Privacy
- Can 'THAT Moment' Between Sansa Stark and Tyrion Lannister Change the Fate of Game of Thrones?
- Sri Lanka Plans to Ban the Burqa After Easter Attacks. Does it Solve the Terror Problem?
- 'Want To Impress My Wife Every Match': Russell Tells Better Half Jassym
- Gokulam Compare Dalima Chhibber’s Free Kick to Arya Stark’s Game of Thrones Heroics
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results