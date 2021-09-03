Raheem Sterling Pays Touching Tribute to Friend Steffie Gregg after Scoring for England

England striker Raheem Sterling broke the deadlock for Three Lions in the 55th minute of the match on Thursday night against Hungry in a Group I encounter in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. After scoring the goal, Sterling removed his T-shirt to pay a heartfelt tribute to his friend Steffie Gregg. “Love you forever Steffie Gregg” was written on his t-shirt.

This one was for you SVG ❤️🙏🏾🕊 pic.twitter.com/q29p3jEtRz— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) September 2, 2021

Gregg passed away last week at the age of 26 due to COVID-19 complications. A social media influencer from Jamaica, she was close to Sterling. The England player’s emotional moment was somewhat ruined by Hungarian fans as the 26-year-old was booed by the Hungarian fans. The spectators also pelted missiles and beer on the players. And according to a report in ITV, the monkey chants were also heard in the stadium by a section of the fans.

Sterling was also booked for his celebration and tribute as players are not allowed to remove their T-shirts to show any message. Sterling also provided an assist to Harry Kane as he netted the second goal for England.

Harry Maguire and Declan Rice also netted one goal each as England registered a comfortable 4-0 win over Hungry. With this win, England have consolidated their spot at the top of the Group I table with 12 points from four games. On the other hand, Hungry has slipped to the third point in the standings behind Poland.

England will next take Andorra in another Group I encounter on Sunday, September 5, at the Wembley Stadium. And after that, they will be up against Poland on Thursday, August 9.

