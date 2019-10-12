Rahul Bheke Announced Fit as Igor Stimac Names 23-man Squad for FIFA World Cup Qualifier vs Bangladesh

Rahul Bheke was included in the 23-man Indian squad, which was announced by head coach Igor Stimac for the upcoming 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh to be held in Kolkata on October 15.

The 28-year-old defender was initially forced out of the training camp held in Guwahati, but has been named in the squad for the crucial game at Saltlake Stadium after getting medically cleared post assessment.

The 28-year-old made his national team debut at the King's Cup in Thailand in June and played in both the first two Group E matches of the World Cup qualifiers against Oman and Qatar.

Sandesh Jhingan's name is missing from the squad as he was ruled out of the Bangladesh game on Thursday after picking up an injury in a friendly game against ISL side NorthEast United (which ended in a 1-1 draw).

The likes of Nishu Kumar, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anwar Ali, Halicharan Narzary, Farukh Choudhary have been left out from the 29-man preliminary squad.

India had earlier lost 1-2 to Oman in Guwahati on September 5 while registering a commendable 0-0 draw against Asian champions Qatar on September 10 in Doha.

After the match against Bangladesh in Kolkata, they play against Afghanistan and Oman on November 14 and 19 in their away matches.

Here is the 23-man squad for the match against Bangladesh:

GOALKEEPERS: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh.

DEFENDERS: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Adil Khan, Narender Gahlot, Sarthak Golui, Anas Edathodika, Mandar Rao Dessai, Subhasish Bose.

MIDFIELDERS: Udanta Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Vinit Rai, Anirudh Thapa, Abdul Sahal, Raynier Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan.

FORWARDS: Sunil Chhetri, Balwant Singh, Manvir Singh.

