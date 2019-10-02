Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Rahul Bheke Ruled Out of India's FIFA World Cup Qualifiers vs Bangladesh Due to Injury

Rahul Bheke played for the Indian football team in both their previous FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Oman and Qatar.

PTI

Updated:October 2, 2019, 5:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rahul Bheke Ruled Out of India's FIFA World Cup Qualifiers vs Bangladesh Due to Injury
Rahul Bheke is a Bengaluru FC player. (Photo Credit: @IndianFootball)

New Delhi: Defender Rahul Bheke was on Wednesday ruled out of India's upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match against Bangladesh due to an injury.

The Bengaluru FC player was part of the 29-man list of probables chosen by head coach Igor Stimac for a preparatory camp in Guwahati ahead of the match on October 15 in Kolkata.

But he is not joining the camp due to injury.

"Owing to an injury, @RahulBheke will not be able to join the #BlueTigers' preparatory camp before @FIFAWorldCup qualifier against Bangladesh. We wish him a speedy recovery," the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on its twitter handle without mentioning the nature and extent of the injury.

The 28-year-old made his national team debut at the King's Cup in Thailand in June and played in both the first two Group E matches of the World Cup qualifiers against Oman and Qatar.

India had lost 1-2 to Oman in Guwahati on September 5 while notching up a memorable 0-0 draw against Asian champions Qatar on September 10 in Doha.

After the match against Bangladesh in Kolkata, they play against Afghanistan and Oman on November 14 and 19 in their way matches.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram