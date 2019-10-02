Rahul Bheke Ruled Out of India's FIFA World Cup Qualifiers vs Bangladesh Due to Injury

New Delhi: Defender Rahul Bheke was on Wednesday ruled out of India's upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match against Bangladesh due to an injury.

The Bengaluru FC player was part of the 29-man list of probables chosen by head coach Igor Stimac for a preparatory camp in Guwahati ahead of the match on October 15 in Kolkata.

But he is not joining the camp due to injury.

"Owing to an injury, @RahulBheke will not be able to join the #BlueTigers' preparatory camp before @FIFAWorldCup qualifier against Bangladesh. We wish him a speedy recovery," the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on its twitter handle without mentioning the nature and extent of the injury.

The 28-year-old made his national team debut at the King's Cup in Thailand in June and played in both the first two Group E matches of the World Cup qualifiers against Oman and Qatar.

India had lost 1-2 to Oman in Guwahati on September 5 while notching up a memorable 0-0 draw against Asian champions Qatar on September 10 in Doha.

After the match against Bangladesh in Kolkata, they play against Afghanistan and Oman on November 14 and 19 in their way matches.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.