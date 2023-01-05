Rajasthan United FC vs Mohammedan SC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch I League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Rajasthan FC will lock horns with Mohammedan SC at the Dr Ambedkar Stadium on Friday. The team from Rajasthan are fifth in the I League standings with 14 points from nine games so far. They won their last fixture against Aizawl FC courtesy of a Martin Chaves strike in the 12th minute. This victory would have done their confidence a world of good, suffering two defeats in a row prior to that.

They would be hoping to build on this momentum in the game against Mohammedan SC. The Black Panthers are in a dire situation at the moment with a meagre 11 points from nine games in the I-League. The team has managed only three victories so far this campaign. They drew their last game against Sudeva Delhi and recorded a victory against Real Kashmir prior to that. Abiola Dauda got a late equalizer for Mohammedan SC against Delhi in their last fixture. A victory would certainly do both clubs a big favour at this moment.

Ahead of the game between Rajasthan FC and Mohammedan SC, here is all you need to know

What date will the I League 2022-23 match between Rajasthan FC and Mohammedan SC be played?

The I League 2022-23 match between Rajasthan FC and Mohammedan SC will take place on January 6, Friday.

Where will the I League 2022-23 match Rajasthan FC vs Mohammedan SC be played?

The match between Rajasthan FC and Mohammedan SC will be played at the Dr. Ambedkar Stadium, New Delhi.

What time will the I League 2022-23 match Rajasthan FCvs Mohammedan SC Delhi begin?

The match between Rajasthan FC and Mohammedan SC will begin at 04:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Rajasthan FC vs Mohammedan SC match?

Rajasthan FC vs Mohammedan SC match will be televised on DD Sports and Euro Sports in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Rajasthan FC vs Mohammedan SC match?

The Rajasthan FC vs Mohammedan SC match will be live-streamed live on the Discovery+ platform.

Rajasthan FC vs Mohammedan SC Possible Starting XI:

Rajasthan FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohammad Rafique Ali Sardar, Lalremsanga Fanai, Aidar Mambetaliev, Bektur Amangeldiev, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Joseba Beitia, Melroy Melwin Assisi, Hardik Bhatt, William Pauliankhum, Shaiborlang Kharpan, Martín Cháves

Mohammedan SC Predicted Starting Line-up: Mithun Samanta, Abhishek Ambekar, Ousmane N’Diaye, Dipu Halder, Sairuat Kima, S. K. Faiaz, Faslurahaman Methukayil, Abiola Dauda, Nuriddin Davronov, Nikola Stojanović, Marcus Joseph

Read all the Latest Sports News here