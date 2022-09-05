Rajasthan United vs Indian Navy Live Streaming, Neroca FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Durand cup 2023 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

On Monday, September 5, I-League side Rajasthan United will clash against the Indian Navy in the ultimate encounter of group B in the ongoing Durand Cup 2022. Later in the day, Chennaiyin FC will face Neroca FC to confirm their berth for the knockout stages.

Rajasthan United desperately need to win if they have to advance to the Super 8 stage. As things stand, Rajasthan is in fourth place with a win, a draw, and a defeat. A win would put them on the same points as ATK Mohun Bagan. However, owing to their head-to-head victory over ATKMB in the previous match; they will be the side to qualify from Group B.

As for the Indian Navy, the team did not have an ideal tournament and will look to finish the Durand Cup on a positive note. The team has no chances of qualifying after drawing one and losing two of their fixtures so far. But, they could definitely spoil the party for Rajasthan and hand ATK Mohun Bagan a ticket to the quarter-finals.

The second match of the day is an even more riveting encounter as the winner will advance to the next stage of the competition while the loser crashes out. After winning, losing, and playing out a draw each in their first three Durand Cup 2022 group stage fixtures, Neroca FC has to emerge victorious at any cost to seal their spot for the quarter-finals. However, a draw will mean that Chennaiyin FC will make it through, courtesy of their goal difference.

Ahead of Monday’s Durand Cup 2023 matches between Rajasthan United and Indian Navy, Neroca FC and Chennaiyin FC, here is all you need to know:

What date will the Durand Cup 2023 matches be played?

The Durand Cup 2023 matches between Rajasthan United and Indian Navy; Neroca FC and Chennaiyin FC will take place on Monday, September 5.

Where will the Durand Cup 2023 matches be played?

The Durand Cup 2023 match between Rajasthan United and Indian Navy will be played at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata.

The Durand Cup 2023 match between Neroca FC and Chennaiyin FC will be played at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal, Manipur.

What time will the Durand Cup 2023 matches begin?

The Durand Cup 2023 match between Rajasthan United and Indian Navy will begin at 3:00 pm IST.

The Durand Cup 2023 match between Neroca FC and Chennaiyin FC will begin at 6:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Durand Cup 2023 matches?

The Durand Cup 2023 matches will be telecast live on the Sports18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Durand Cup 2023 match?

The Durand Cup 2023 matches are available to be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

Rajasthan United vs Indian Navy Predicted Starting Line-up:

Rajasthan United: Roy Bhaskar (Gk), Akhand Tarif, Ambekar Abhishek, Bhatt Hardik, Chadha Puneet, Chawan Anil, Nikum Gyamar, Ramos Omar, Harmanjot Singh, Bonet Francesc, Manzi Pedro

Indian Navy: Vishnu (Gk), Sreyas V G, Abhishek Joshy, Pintu Mahata, Bibake Thapa, Vivek, Novin Gurung, Navjot Singh, Harikrishna AU, Britto PM, Adresh Mattummal

Neroca FC and Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up:

Neroca FC: Shubham Dhas (Gk), Lallenmang Sitlhou, Waikhom Rohit Meitei, C Seilenlal Mate, Manjit Sharma, Deepak Ravi Pal, Naorem Tondonba Singh, Sardor Jakhonov, Thiago Santos, Sergio Mendigutxia, Juan Mera

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder (Gk), Aakash Sangwan, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Fallou Diagne, Rafael Crivellaro, Jiteshwor Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Jackson Dhas, Ninthoi Meetei, Vincy Barretto, Rahim Ali

