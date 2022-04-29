Ralf Rangnick Says Will Stay at Manchester United as Consultant When Erik ten Hag Replaces Him

Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed he will stay at the club in a consultancy role when Dutchman Erik ten Hag replaces him on the bench at the end of the season.

The German, who took over at United following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, had an agreement to work as a consultant for two years when he took the job.

Reports in Austria said the Austrian Football Federation was hoping to appoint him as their new national team coach but Rangnick declined to comment when asked about that prospect.

However the former RB Leipzig coach said the consultancy role would leave time for him to have another job in the game.

“Let us speak tonight about Manchester United, this is the issue. I can confirm I will definitely continue in the consultancy role," he told Sky Sports.

“So far me and Erik haven’t spoken. But I am more than happy and willing to help and change things for the better.

“It would leave space for another job but that is what we agreed in November last year," he added.

Later Rangnick told reporters his role as a consultant would be focused mainly on identifying and recruiting new players for Ten Hag.

Asked directly during the post-match news conference whether he had an agreement to take over Austria, Rangnick again said he only wanted to discuss matters related to United.

