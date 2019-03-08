English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ramos and Perez to Make Up After Heated Changing Room Row - Reports
Ramos and Perez reportedly agreed on Thursday to arrange a meeting, with the aim of improving the atmosphere around the club ahead of the final 12 games of the season.
Ramos and Perez reportedly agreed on Thursday to arrange a meeting, with the aim of improving the atmosphere around the club ahead of the final 12 games of the season.
Loading...
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and club president Florentino Perez have agreed to clear the air after the pair were engaged in a heated argument following Tuesday's Champions League loss to Ajax, say reports in the Spanish press.
Ramos and Perez reportedly agreed on Thursday to arrange a meeting, with the aim of improving the atmosphere around the club ahead of the final 12 games of the season.
According to Diario AS, Ramos took exception to Perez accusing the players of being unprofessional during a scathing assessment of the team delivered in the changing room after Madrid's 4-1 defeat.
Ramos responded that their problems were due to a lack of goals, stemming from a failure to replace Cristiano Ronaldo and "bad planning" at the top of the club. Perez reportedly even threatened to plan Ramos' exit, to which Ramos said: "You pay me and I go".
The row came at the end of a miserable week for Madrid, which had seen them beaten by Barcelona in the Copa del Rey and league, before crashing out of the Champions League to Ajax.
The three defeats have put Santiago Solari's future as coach in doubt. Solari is expected to be in charge for Sunday's La Liga match away to Real Valladolid but may not complete the season, with Jose Mourinho and Zinedine Zidane among those linked with taking over.
Ramos and Perez reportedly agreed on Thursday to arrange a meeting, with the aim of improving the atmosphere around the club ahead of the final 12 games of the season.
According to Diario AS, Ramos took exception to Perez accusing the players of being unprofessional during a scathing assessment of the team delivered in the changing room after Madrid's 4-1 defeat.
Ramos responded that their problems were due to a lack of goals, stemming from a failure to replace Cristiano Ronaldo and "bad planning" at the top of the club. Perez reportedly even threatened to plan Ramos' exit, to which Ramos said: "You pay me and I go".
The row came at the end of a miserable week for Madrid, which had seen them beaten by Barcelona in the Copa del Rey and league, before crashing out of the Champions League to Ajax.
The three defeats have put Santiago Solari's future as coach in doubt. Solari is expected to be in charge for Sunday's La Liga match away to Real Valladolid but may not complete the season, with Jose Mourinho and Zinedine Zidane among those linked with taking over.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Australia: Dhoni to be Rested for Final Two ODIs
- Women's Day : Six Female Naval Officers Who Sailed The World
- Winter's Romance: Canadian Couple Builds World's Largest Snow Maze
- Shahid Kapoor Buys BMW R1250 GS Adventure Motorcycle Worth Rs 16.85 Lakh
- Blind Mechanic Drives Mercedes-AMG GT R at 200 Kmph, Gift from Son - Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results