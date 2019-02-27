English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ramos Charged With Getting Booked Deliberately
European soccer's governing body UEFA has charged Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos with "receiving a yellow card on purpose" in the club's Champions League tie against Ajax Amsterdam earlier this month.
Ramos fouled Kasper Dolberg in the 89th minute of the last-16, first leg tie in the Netherlands, which the holders won 2-1. As a result, the 32-year-old is suspended from next Tuesday's second leg.
Although Ramos later said: "I was referring to forcing the foul, a foul that was inevitable. Not to forcing the booking.
"That's why I said that I would lie if I said I did not know that I was carrying a penalty, just as I knew that I had no other choice than to make a mistake.
"And that's what I meant when I said that in football you have to make complicated decisions."
Missing the home tie against the Dutch side would reduce Ramos' chances of possibly missing a more important match later in the competition, as all bookings are wiped following the quarter-final stage.
However, if a player is found to have obtained a booking deliberately, he can be banned for two games.
When asked if he knew the foul could lead to a yellow card and a ban, Ramos said: "Yes, but I had no choice."
Ramos' team mate Dani Carvajal was punished by UEFA last season for intentionally getting booked in a group stage game at APOEL Nicosia.
The full back was suspended for their final group game against Borussia Dortmund and their last-16, first leg tie against Paris St Germain.
Ramos' case will be heard on Thursday.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
