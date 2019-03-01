English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ramos Handed Two-game European Ban - UEFA
Ramos received a yellow card for a foul on Kasper Dolberg late in his side's 2-1 win at Ajax Amsterdam in their Champions League last-16, first-leg match.
Ramos received a yellow card for a foul on Kasper Dolberg late in his side's 2-1 win at Ajax Amsterdam in their Champions League last-16, first-leg match.
Loading...
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has been hit with a two-game European suspension for "clearly receiving a yellow card on purpose", European soccer body UEFA said in a statement on Thursday.
Ramos received a yellow card for a foul on Kasper Dolberg late in his side's 2-1 win at Ajax Amsterdam in their Champions League last-16, first-leg match.
As a result of the booking, the 32-year-old was suspended from next Tuesday's second leg.
This, however, reduced his chances of possibly missing a more important match later in the competition, as all bookings are wiped from the quarter-final stage.
In a television interview after the game, Ramos said: "Looking at the result I would be lying if I said it wasn't intentional."
The defender later issued statements clarifying that he meant to say that he had committed the foul on purpose but had not intended to get booked.
UEFA's ruling means Ramos will be suspended from the second leg against Ajax next week at the Santiago Bernabeu and banned from playing in the first leg of a quarter-final tie should the European champions progress to the last eight.
Ramos received a yellow card for a foul on Kasper Dolberg late in his side's 2-1 win at Ajax Amsterdam in their Champions League last-16, first-leg match.
As a result of the booking, the 32-year-old was suspended from next Tuesday's second leg.
This, however, reduced his chances of possibly missing a more important match later in the competition, as all bookings are wiped from the quarter-final stage.
In a television interview after the game, Ramos said: "Looking at the result I would be lying if I said it wasn't intentional."
The defender later issued statements clarifying that he meant to say that he had committed the foul on purpose but had not intended to get booked.
UEFA's ruling means Ramos will be suspended from the second leg against Ajax next week at the Santiago Bernabeu and banned from playing in the first leg of a quarter-final tie should the European champions progress to the last eight.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 1st March 2003: Sachin's Iconic Six off Akhtar Headlines India's Win over Pakistan
- Dark Phoenix Trailer: Sophie Turner's Jean Grey is Torn Between X-Men and New Powers
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Vs Samsung Galaxy M30: Are These Redefining Affordable Android Smartphones?
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro Launched: Price, Specifications, Availability And More
- 'Maybe You Can See a Bit More' - Gayle Reconsidering Retirement
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results