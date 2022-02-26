RAN vs DOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Europa League match between Rangers and Borussia Dortmund: Rangers will play host to Borussia Dortmund on Thursday night at the Ibrox Stadium in the second leg of their Europa League play-off-round tie. The Ger will head into this game, high on confidence, having won the away leg 4-2 last week. To progress further the European competition, Dortmund need to smash at least three goals here. However, it is not a tall ask for the Bundesliga side as they are coming here on the back of a 6-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach.

James Tavernier broke the deadlock during the reverse leg of this match after he converted his penalty from the spot in the 38th minute. A few minutes later, Alfredo Morelos doubled the lead and then John Lundstram scored the third goal for the tourist.

Jude Bellingham pulled one back for Dortmund in the 51st minute but an own goal from the Bundesliga side all but sealed their fate in the 54th minute.

Raphaël Guerreiro scored a consolation second goal for the host in the 82nd minute.

Ahead of today’s Europa League match between Rangers and Borussia Dortmund match; here is all you need to know:

RAN vs DOR Telecast

The Europa League matches will be broadcast on Sony Network.

RAN vs DOR Live Streaming

The match between RAN vs DOR is available to be streamed Live on SonyRAN.

RAN vs DOR Match Details

The match between RAN vs DOR will be played on Friday, February 25, at the Ibrox Stadium. The game will start at 01:30 am (IST).

RAN vs DOR Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Marco Reus

Vice-Captain: Mats Hummels

RAN vs DOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Gregor Kobel

Defenders: Emre Can, Mats Hummels, James Tavernier, Connor Goldson

Midfielders: Mahmoud Dahoud, Jude Bellingham, Ryan Jack, John Lundstram

Strikers: Marco Reus, Alfredo Morelos

Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund probable XI:

Rangers Possible Starting line-up: Allan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Calvin Bassey, Borna Barisic; Ryan Jack, John Lundstram; Scott Arfield, Joe Aribo, Ryan Kent; Alfredo Morelos

Borussia Dortmund Possible Starting line-up: Gregor Kobel; Emre Can, Mats Hummels, Marin Pongracic; Marius Wolf, Mahmoud Dahoud, Jude Bellingham, Raphael Guerreiro; Julian Brandt, Donyell Malen, Marco Reus

