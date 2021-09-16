RAN vs LYO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Europa League match between Rangers FC and Olympique Lyon: Defending Scottish Premiership champions Rangers FC take on Ligue 1’s (French League) Olympique Lyon on Friday, from 12:30 AM IST onwards. This is the second time the two sides are facing each other after playing a club-friendly match last year. The Steven Gerrard managed Rangers have been dominating in the Scottish Premiership, however, the real test begins for them now as they face Lyon, who are known for their attacking style and have silenced big names in the tournament in the past. Both sides enter the Europa League clash with a win in their respective leagues. Fans here can check the RAN vs LYO Dream 11 and Predicted XI for the Europa League fixture.

RAN vs LYO Broadcast

The Europa League matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

RAN vs LYO Live Streaming

The Europa League match between RAN vs LYO is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

RAN vs LYO Match Details

The match between RAN vs LYO will be played on Friday, September 17, at the Ibrox Stadium. The game will start at 12:30 AM (IST).

RAN vs LYO Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Bruno Guimaraes

Vice-Captain: Ryan Kent

RAN vs LYO Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Anthony Lopes

Defenders: Emerson, Jason Denayer, Leon Balogun, James Tavernier

Midfielders: Joe Aribo, Bruno Guimaraes, Houssem Aouar

Strikers: Xherdan Shaqiri, Ryan Kent, Kemar Roofe

Rangers FC vs Olympique Lyon probable XI:

Rangers FC Predicted Starting line-up: Jon McLaughlin (GK), Calvin Bassey, Filip Helander, Leon Balogun, James Tavernier, Glen Kamara, Steven Davis, Joe Aribo, Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Kemar Roofe

Olympique Lyon Predicted Starting line-up: Anthony Lopes (GK), Malo Gusto, Sinaly Diomande, Jason Denayer, Emerson, Thiago Mendes, Bruno Guimaraes, Xherdan Shaqiri, Houssem Aouar, Kari Toko Ekambi, Moussa Dembele

