Rana Daggubati Becomes Indian Super League Franchise Hyderabad FC's Co-owner
Indian Super League: Actor Rana Daggubati, Varun Tripuraneni and Vijay Madduri are the owners of Hyderabad FC.
Hyderabad FC logo. (Photo Credit: ISL)
Hyderabad: Actor Rana Daggubati has joined ISL debutants Hyderabad FC as the franchise's co-owner.
The other co-owners are Varun Tripuraneni and Vijay Madduri.
"Hyderabad has a great legacy with the sport. This team, therefore, is a chance to rekindle that legacy," Daggubati said.
He added, "I am confidently counting on Kamaljit and his team to make a mark in our very maiden season. The team proved its mettle in the preliminary camps in Chennai and Goa. HFC aced all of the seven friendly matches, remaining undefeated."
Tripuraneni, co-owner of HFC and who has worked with Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC in the past, is elated at Daggubati joining the team.
He said, "Having Rana Daggubati associate with the HFC is a huge boost for the team and its following. What's more exciting is to see Rana being so committed to building a strong team.
