Rangers vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

English giants Liverpool find themselves in the second position in Group A ahead of their Champions League match against Rangers on Thursday, October 13. Jurgen Klopp’s men have struggled in the Premier League this season and will view the midweek European clash as a must-win game.

Liverpool lost their previous three league games but have managed to churn out wins in Europe. They outclassed the Rangers 2-0 at Anfield, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah finding the net.

On the contrary, Rangers trail the league leaders Celtic in the Scottish Premiership by just two points. But their Champions League performance has been dismal as they lost all their group stage matches till now. Despite playing in front of their own fans, it will be a difficult assignment for Alfredo Morelos and his team to snatch a point or two from the Reds.

Ahead of Thursday’s Champions League match between Rangers and Liverpool; here is all you need to know:

What date Champions League match between Rangers and Liverpool will be played?

The Champions League match between Rangers and Liverpool will take place on October 13, Thursday.

Where will the Champions League match Rangers vs Liverpool be played?

The Champions League match between Rangers and Liverpool will be played at the Ibrox Stadium.

What time will the Champions League match Rangers vs Liverpool begin?

The Champions League match between Rangers and Liverpool will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Rangers vs Liverpool Champions League match?

Rangers vs Liverpool Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Rangers vs Liverpool Champions League match?

Rangers vs Liverpool Champions League match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.



Rangers vs Liverpool Possible Starting XI:

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker (Gk), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz

Rangers Predicted Starting Line-up: Allen McGregor (Gk), James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Ben Davies, Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack, John Lundstram, Scott Arfield, Steven Davis, Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos

