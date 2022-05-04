Rangers vs RB Leipzig Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Europa League Semifinal Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Scottish side Rangers are set to host RB Leipzig in the second-leg of the semifinal of the Europa League on Friday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow. In the first-leg, Rangers showed a strong defensive gameplay but unfortunately they had to concede a late goal to suffer 1-0 defeat. Spanish midfielder Angelino had found the back of the net in the 85th minute of the match to claim a vital triumph for RB Leipzig.

Domestically, Leipzig has not been in a fine form as they had to endure two back-to-back defeats in their last two Bundesliga matches. Domenico Tedesco’s men are currently at fifth spot on the Bundesliga points table with 54 points from 32 matches.

Ahead of Europa League semi-final match between Rangers and RB Leipzig; here is all you need to know:

What date Europa League semifinal match between Rangers (RNG) and RB Leipzig (LEP) will be played?

The Europa League semi-final match between Rangers (RNG) and RB Leipzig (LEP) will take place on May 6, Friday.

Where will the Europa League semifinal match Rangers (RNG) vs RB Leipzig (LEP) be played?

The match between Rangers (RNG) and RB Leipzig (LEP) will be played at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow.

What time will the Europa League semifinal match Rangers (RNG) vs RB Leipzig (LEP) begin?

The match between Rangers (RNG) and RB Leipzig (LEP) will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Rangers (RNG) vs RB Leipzig (LEP) match?

Rangers vs RB Leipzig match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Rangers (RNG) vs RB Leipzig (LEP) match?

Rangers (RNG) vs RB Leipzig (LEP) match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and Jio TV.

Rangers (RNG) vs RB Leipzig (LEP) Possible Starting XI:

Rangers Predicted Starting Line-up: Allan McGregor, James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, John Lundstram, Calvin Bassey, Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack, Joe Aribo, Glen Kamara, Ryan Kent, Scott Wright

RB Leipzig United Predicted Starting Line-up: Peter Gulacsi, Lukas Klostermann, Josko Gvardiol, Marcel Halstenberg, Benjamin Henrichs, Konrad Laimer, Tyler Adams, Angelino, Dominik Szoboszlai, Christopher Nkunku, Daniel Olmo

