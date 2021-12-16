Ranjita, Uvena Appointed Match Officials for AFC Women's Asian Cup

India’s Ranjita Tekcham and Uvena Fernandes will be among the match officials for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup to be held in Mumbai and Pune from January 20. Ranjita has been appointed as one of the referees, while Uvena will be an assistant referee in the continent’s showpiece event, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said in a release.

“All AFC appointments are important but this one more so because India are hosts and I am going to perform on home soil," said Ranjita in the release.

The VAR (Video Assistant Referee) technology will be used in the tournament from the quarterfinal onwards.

“We are looking forward to the opportunity to learn the advanced VAR system and improve our skills on it," said Uvena, who will be involved in her second AFC Asian Cup event.

Along with the two match officials, Maria Rebello has also been assigned as one of the referee assessors for the tournament which ends on February 6.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.