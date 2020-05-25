Ranveer Singh's Reveals Why He Loves Arsenal During Instagram Live with Sunil Chhetri

Actor Ranveer Singh in an Instagram Live chat session with Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri revealed his love for football.

During the chat, when Ranveer was asked to elaborate his love for the Reds and how he became a fanboy. He also spoke about Arsenal's 'The Invincibles' phase. This was about that time in 2003-2004 season wherein they had won the English Premier League without losing a single match.

He said, "In the beginning, the year I had started watching the Premier League and Arsenal were playing the best football, so I immediately got attracted to it".

Even though the Bajirao Mastani actor is today a fan of Arsenal, he was once at a crossroad where he was confused between The Gunners and Chelsea.

"At that time I was at a crossroad, used to like Chelsea a lot also and also like Arsenal a lot also. I was getting drawn to both the teams. Then I kind of figured that, since I was in Red House in school, so I will just got with the Red," he said.

Ranveer also touched upon his love for Indian football. The Padmaavat actor elaborated how he had been watching the sport even before the Premier League telecast started in India.

Revealing his love for the game and how obsessively he used to watch Indian football, he stated, "Even before we started getting English Premiere league football telecast in India, it happened around the turn of the century. I used to be obsessively watching, Indian Football, Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, those days when Bhaichung Bhutia, Vijayan when they were playing the league. I have been watching football since then".

Also during the chat, he was asked by Sunil about his meeting with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry in Mumbai. The Ram Leela actor confessed that he got emotional during the meeting that happened a few years ago. He also appreciated the footballer's style and swagger.

Watch full Interview -

