English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rashford Can be as Good as Kane, Says Man Utd Boss Solskjaer
Rashford is expected to line up as the spearhead of United's attack when they face Kane's Tottenham at Wembley on Sunday with both the team and striker on a hot run of form under the interim manager.
England's Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring against Spain with captain Harry Kane (Image: Marcus Rashford/Twitter)
Loading...
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Marcus Rashford has the potential to be as good a centre-forward as England teammate Harry Kane as the pair prepare to face off in the Premier League this weekend.
Rashford is expected to line up as the spearhead of United's attack when they face Kane's Tottenham at Wembley on Sunday with both the team and striker on a hot run of form under the interim manager.
Rashford looks reborn under interim coach Solskjaer, scoring three times in the centre-forward position as United have rattled off four straight league wins since the Norwegian took over from the sacked Mourinho in December to close in on the Champions League places.
"He can become a top, top striker," said Solskjaer. "We can talk about Harry Kane and his class and I'm sure Marcus as well. He's got the potential to get up there.
"He's got frightening pace, he's now become stronger and can hold the ball up for us. He's a great link player."
Kane, 25, has set the goalscoring standards in English football over the past three years -- he was the league's top scorer in 2015/16 and 2016/17 before finishing runner-up to Liverpool's Mohamed Salah last season.
He won the Golden Boot at last year's World Cup and this season is joint-top scorer alongside Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on 14 goals.
Rashford, 21, scored four goals in his first two senior matches for United after being been given his debut by then-manager Louis van Gaal in February 2016, and established himself as a regular squad member at Old Trafford.
However, he was regularly restricted to substitute appearances after Jose Mourinho replaced Van Gaal as manager later that year, and was often asked to play in a left-sided role, with Romelu Lukaku as the central attacker.
'Top Striker'
Since returning to United, where he played as a striker between 1996 and 2007, Solskjaer has spoken repeatedly of the need to return to the attractive, attacking football that they played for much of Alex Ferguson's reign.
A central part of Ferguson's philosophy was the development of players from the club's academy, which Rashford joined at the age of seven.
United have a proud history of producing their own talent, having included at least one youth-team graduate in every first-team matchday squad since October 1937.
Solskjaer sees Rashford's academy background as valuable, suggesting the forward has learned from a young age about the attacking style traditionally associated with United.
"Marcus has been brought up here," he said. "There were a couple of training sessions here (I watched) with the young kids, and Chongy (Tahith Chong) and Angel (Gomes) and him and Jesse, they played together in a certain way. He's a very exciting player to work with."
Solskjaer, loaned to United by Norwegian club Molde for the rest of this season, reiterated that there have been no discussions with United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward over the permanent job despite his desire to take the hot seat.
"No, we've not had that conversation," said Solskjaer. "You don't plan five or six months ahead and then suddenly change that after two weeks. No, nothing's changed. We just keep working every single day on improving the team here.
"I work with a fantastic coaching staff, I have to say. We'll put a plan together on how we want to look the next few months."
Rashford is expected to line up as the spearhead of United's attack when they face Kane's Tottenham at Wembley on Sunday with both the team and striker on a hot run of form under the interim manager.
Rashford looks reborn under interim coach Solskjaer, scoring three times in the centre-forward position as United have rattled off four straight league wins since the Norwegian took over from the sacked Mourinho in December to close in on the Champions League places.
"He can become a top, top striker," said Solskjaer. "We can talk about Harry Kane and his class and I'm sure Marcus as well. He's got the potential to get up there.
"He's got frightening pace, he's now become stronger and can hold the ball up for us. He's a great link player."
Kane, 25, has set the goalscoring standards in English football over the past three years -- he was the league's top scorer in 2015/16 and 2016/17 before finishing runner-up to Liverpool's Mohamed Salah last season.
He won the Golden Boot at last year's World Cup and this season is joint-top scorer alongside Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on 14 goals.
Rashford, 21, scored four goals in his first two senior matches for United after being been given his debut by then-manager Louis van Gaal in February 2016, and established himself as a regular squad member at Old Trafford.
However, he was regularly restricted to substitute appearances after Jose Mourinho replaced Van Gaal as manager later that year, and was often asked to play in a left-sided role, with Romelu Lukaku as the central attacker.
'Top Striker'
Since returning to United, where he played as a striker between 1996 and 2007, Solskjaer has spoken repeatedly of the need to return to the attractive, attacking football that they played for much of Alex Ferguson's reign.
A central part of Ferguson's philosophy was the development of players from the club's academy, which Rashford joined at the age of seven.
United have a proud history of producing their own talent, having included at least one youth-team graduate in every first-team matchday squad since October 1937.
Solskjaer sees Rashford's academy background as valuable, suggesting the forward has learned from a young age about the attacking style traditionally associated with United.
"Marcus has been brought up here," he said. "There were a couple of training sessions here (I watched) with the young kids, and Chongy (Tahith Chong) and Angel (Gomes) and him and Jesse, they played together in a certain way. He's a very exciting player to work with."
Solskjaer, loaned to United by Norwegian club Molde for the rest of this season, reiterated that there have been no discussions with United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward over the permanent job despite his desire to take the hot seat.
"No, we've not had that conversation," said Solskjaer. "You don't plan five or six months ahead and then suddenly change that after two weeks. No, nothing's changed. We just keep working every single day on improving the team here.
"I work with a fantastic coaching staff, I have to say. We'll put a plan together on how we want to look the next few months."
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
-
Monday 07 January , 2019
In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
-
Friday 04 January , 2019
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
-
Thursday 03 January , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Monday 07 January , 2019 In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
Friday 04 January , 2019 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
Thursday 03 January , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mohamed Salah Penalty Keeps Liverpool's Premier League Dreams Alive
- The Live Mirror Takes Down Article After Nargis Fakri Slams It Over False Report on Her Pregnancy
- There Should Be No Road Tax on Electric Vehicles in India: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
- Vikrant Massey on Working with Female Directors: I Can Connect with Them on a Personal Level
- 90% Risk Safety by Not Using Rear Seat Belts: Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results