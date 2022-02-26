RAY vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga match Between Rayo Vallecano FC and Real Madrid: In La Liga action this Saturday, Real Madrid travel to the Estadio de Vallecas to face Rayo Vallecano from 11:00 pm IST onwards. Vallecano are currently ranked 11th on the points table, while Madrid are cruising at the top and in a comfortable position, six points above second-ranked Sevilla.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid enter the clash with a 3-0 win over Deportivo Alaves, whereas Vallecano were defeated 1-2 by Elche. Madrid will aim to claim three points and consolidate their lead at the top of the table.

Vallecano have lost four matches in a row. Madrid on the other hand have won two, drawn one and lost two in their previous five fixtures.

Fans here can check the RAY vs RM Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

The La Liga matches will be telecast on MTV in India.

RAY vs RM Live Streaming

The match Between RAY vs RM is available to be streamed live on voot.com.

RAY vs RM Match Details

The match Between RAY vs RM will be played on Saturday, February 26, at Estadio de Vallecas. The game will start at 11:00 pm (IST).

RAY vs RM Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Karim Benzema

Vice-Captain: Toni Kroos

RAY vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Ferland Mendy, David Alaba, Alejandro Catena, Esteban, Ariel Saveljich

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Oscar Trejo

Strikers: Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio

Rayo Vallecano FC vs Real Madrid probable XI:

Rayo Vallecano Predicted Starting line-up: Stole Dimitrievski (GK), Francisco Garcia, Alejandro Catena, Esteban Ariel Saveljich, Ivan Balliu, Santi Comesana, Oscar Valentin, Alvaro Garcia, Oscar Trejo, Isi Palazon, Sergi Guardiola

Real Madrid Alaves Predicted Starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois (GK), Ferland Mendy, David Alaba, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio

