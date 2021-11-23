CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#Movies#AirPollution#PriyankaChopra#Coronavirus
Home » News » Football » RB Leipzig Coach Jesse Marsch, Captain Peter Gulacsi Test Positive for Covid-19
1-MIN READ

RB Leipzig Coach Jesse Marsch, Captain Peter Gulacsi Test Positive for Covid-19

RB Leipzig Coach Jesse Marsch

RB Leipzig Coach Jesse Marsch

Marsch and Gulacsi have both tested positive despite being fully vaccinated, as is the entire Leipzig squad and staff.

RB Leipzig’s American head coach Jesse Marsch and captain Peter Gulacsi will both miss Wednesday’s Champions League match at Brugge after testing positive for Covid-19.

The absence of goalkeeper Gulacsi is a further blow to Leipzig in Belgium with forwards Yussuf Poulsen and Dani Olmo already sidelined by injury.

With Marsch also out, assistant coach Achim Beierlorzer will be in charge in Belgium, the club has said.

With one point from their first four European games, Leipzig are bottom of their group and must beat Club Brugge to keep alive hopes of finishing third to qualify for the knock-out rounds of the Europa League.

RELATED NEWS

Marsch and Gulacsi have both tested positive despite being fully vaccinated, as is the entire Leipzig squad and staff.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:November 23, 2021, 20:24 IST