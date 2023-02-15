RB Salzburg vs Roma Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Europa League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

RB Salzburg are currently enjoying terrific form in the domestic league but the Austrian side are expected to face a stern test in the knockouts of the Europa League. RB Salzburg, in their Europa League round of 32 fixture, will take on Italian side Roma on Thursday. The match between RB Salzburg and Roma will take place at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria.

RB Salzburg had to suffer a Champions League exit earlier this season. RB Salzburg’s Champions League campaign came to an end after finishing the group stage in the third spot. In their last match, Matthias Jaissle’s men clinched a 4-0 win over SC Austria Lustenau in the domestic league.

Roma have already tasted success in European football under coach Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese football manager had guided the Italian side to the Conference League title last year. In their last match, Roma were held to a 1-1 draw by Lecce in Serie A.

Ahead of the Europa League match between RB Salzburg and Roma, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Europa League match between RB Salzburg and Roma be played?

The Europa League match between RB Salzburg and Roma will take place on February 16, Thursday.

Where will the Europa League match RB Salzburg vs Roma be played?

The Europa League match between RB Salzburg and Roma will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria.

At what time will the Europa League match RB Salzburg vs Roma begin?

The match between RB Salzburg and Roma will begin at 11:15 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast RB Salzburg vs Roma match?

RB Salzburg vs Roma Europa League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the RB Salzburg vs Roma match?

RB Salzburg vs Roma Europa League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

RB Salzburg vs Roma Possible Starting XI:

RB Salzburg Predicted Starting Line-up: Philipp Kohn, Amar Dedic, Oumar Solet, Strahinja Pavlovic, Andreas Ulmer, Nicolas Seiwald, Lucas Gourna-Douath, Maurits Kjaergaard, Luka Sucic, Fernando, Noah Okafor

Roma Predicted Starting Line-up: Rui Patricio, Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez, Nicola Zalewski, Bryan Cristante, Nemanja Matic, Stephen El Shaarawy, Paulo Dybala, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Tammy Abraham

