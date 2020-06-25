RB vs ESP Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20, Real Betis vs Espanyol - Playing XI, Football

Real Betis will welcome Espanyol in the upcoming La Liga 2019-20 game on June 26, Friday. The La Liga 2019-02 Real Betis vs Espanyol fixture will be played at the Benito Villamarin Stadium. In the previous outing Real Betis lost to Athletic Club whereas bottom-placed Espanyol were handed another disappointment by Levante. They lost the match 3-1. Espanyol have only won 5 matches in the league so far and have 24 next to their name. Their opponents for tonight Real Betis are 14th with 34 points in their kitty. The La Liga 2019-20 Real Betis vs Espanyol will be kick off 1:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST). All La Liga matches for the season 2019-20 can be viewed on their official Facebook page.

La Liga 2019-20 Real Betis vs Espanyol: RB vs ESP Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Espanyol will once again miss the company of Bernardo Espinosa due to suspension. As for Betis, Carles Alena is expected to feature from the first whistle.

La Liga 2019-20 RB vs ESP, Real Betis vs Espanyol Dream11 captain: Fekir

La Liga 2019-20 RB vs ESP, Real Betis vs Espanyol Dream11 vice-captain: Calleri

La Liga 2019-20 RB vs ESP, Real Betis vs Espanyol Dream11 goalkeeper: D.Lopez

La Liga 2019-20 RB vs ESP, Real Betis vs Espanyol Dream11 defender: Emerson, Cabrera, Vila, Bartra

La Liga 2019-20 RB vs ESP, Real Betis vs Espanyol Dream11 midfielder: Rodriguez, Canales, Melendo, Roca

La Liga 2019-20 RB vs ESP, Real Betis vs Espanyol Dream11 striker: Fekir, Calleri

Real Betis possible starting lineup vs Espanyol: Robles; Emerson, Mandi, Bartra, Pedraza; Alena, Rodriguez, Canales; Lainez, Moron, Fekir

Espanyol possible starting lineup vs Real Betis: D.Lopez; J.Lopez, Da.Lopez, Cabrera, Vila; Melendo, Sanchez, Roca, Darder, Embarba; Calleri