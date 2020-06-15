RB vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20, Real Betis vs Granada- Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Granada will look to take their winning run to six-consecutive wins in La Liga 2019-20 when they face Real Betis on June 15. The La Liga 2019-20 Real Betis vs Granada fixture will be played at the Benito Villamarin. On the returning night, Real Betis faced third-placed Sevilla. After the final whistle, the scoreboard read Sevilla 2- 0 Real Betis. In tonight’s fixture, Real Betis will look to return to winning ways. Betis are sitting on the 13th slot with 33 points next to their name.

On the other hand, Goals from Fernandez and Dakonam helped Granada hand Getafe a 2-1 defeat in the last game. Granada are currently 9th with 41 points. They are on score level with 9th place Villarreal. GAR will eye to win three points in their away game to close the gap with Atletico Madrid who are 6th with 46 points.

The La Liga 2019-20 Real Betis vs Granada kick off time is 1:30 am. For fans in India, catch all the live action on the official Facebook app of La Liga.

La Liga 2019-20 Real Betis vs Granada: RB vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

With the unavailability of Javi Garcia and Juanmi, defender Zouhair Feddal has a fair chance to make it to the playing XI in today’s contest. Granada, on the other hand, have a handful of injuries to look at. Vadillo, Neyder, Quini and Martinez won’t feature in their away fixture.Whereas midfielder Yangel Herrera is serving a suspension.

Real Betis vs Granada, La Liga 2019-20 RB vs GRD Dream11 Captain: Canales

Real Betis vs Granada, La Liga 2019-20 RB vs GRD Dream11 Vice-captain: Rodriguez

Real Betis vs Granada, La Liga 2019-20 RB vs GRD Dream11 Goalkeeper: Joel Robles

Real Betis vs Granada, La Liga 2019-20 RB vs GRD Dream11 Defender: Feddal, Emerson, Sidnei, Sanchez

Real Betis vs Granada, La Liga 2019-20 RB vs GRD Dream11 Midfielder: Canales, Fekir, Machis, Rodriguez

Real Betis vs Granada, La Liga 2019-20 RB vs GRD Dream11 Striker: Iglesias, Soldado

La Liga 2019-20 Real Betis possible starting lineup vs Granada: Joel; Emerson, Feddal, Sidnei, Moreno; Canales, Rodriguez, Alena; Fekir, Iglesias, Joaquin

La Liga 2019-20 Granada possible starting lineup vs Real Betis: Silva; Neva, Duarte, Sanchez, Diaz; Gonalons, Eteki; Foulquier, Fernandez, Machis; Soldado