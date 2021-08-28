RB vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga 2021-22 match between Real Betis and Real Madrid: Real Madrid will look to return to winning ways when they will travel to Seville’s Benito Villamarin Stadium to face Real Betis in an away La Liga fixture on Sunday night (IST). Los Blancos are currently placed at the third spot in the La Liga table with just four points from their opening two games. They won their opening game against Alaves 1-4 before registering a draw against Levante in six-goal thriller.

Real Madrid’s opponent, Real Betis, on the other hand, have registered two draws in as many games in La Liga 2021-22 season.

Betis had a successful outing in the previous season as they finished at the sixth spot in the table with 61 points from their 38 matches.

A cracker of a contest awaits viewers as both Real Madrid and Real Betis will look to go back to winning ways by collecting all three points.

From date, venue to live telecast and time; here is everything you need to know about today’s La Liga match between Real Betis and Real Madrid.

RB vs RM Telecast

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Real Betis and Real Madrid will be telecasted on MTV.

RB vs RM Live Streaming

The match between La Liga match between Real Betis and Real Madrid is available to be streamed live on Voot App and Jio TV App.

RB vs RM Match Details

The match between Real Betis and Real Madrid will be played on Sunday, August 29, at Benito Villamarin Stadium, Seville, Spain. The game between Real Betis and Real Madrid will start at 01:30 AM (IST).

RB vs RM Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Karim Benzema

Vice-Captain: Casemiro

RB vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Rui Silva

Defenders: Marcelo, Juan Miranda, Victor Ruiz

Midfielders: Juanmi, Nabil Fekir, Casemiro, Isco

Strikers: Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema, Iglesias

Real Betis vs Real Madrid probable XI:

Real Betis Probable Starting Line-up: Rui Silva; Juan Miranda, Victor Ruiz, Marc Bartra, Martin Montoya; Guido Rodriguez, Andres Guardado; Sergio Canales, Juanmi, Nabil Fekir; Borja Iglesias

Real Madrid Probable Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Marcelo; Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Isco; Vinicius Junior, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema

