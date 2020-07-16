RBK vs ROS Dream11 Team Prediction Russian Premier League, Rubin Kazan vs Rostov Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Rubin Kazan (RBK) will lock horns with Rostov (KRS) in their next scheduled fixture in the Russian Premier League. The match will be held on Thursday July 16 and will be played in AK Bars Arena, Kazan. Both teams’ performance has been unsatisfactory till now. Both RBK and ROS’ latest fixtures ended with a draw. The Russian Premier League, Rubin Kazan vs Rostov will commence from 8:30 PM

Placed at number 11 on the point table Rubin Kazan have only managed to win eight out 28 matches. In the latest match, they faced CSKA Moscow on July 12. The fixture ended with both the teams scoring one goal each. Till now, RBK have a total of 34 points in their kitty.

Rostov, on the other hand, are at number 5 spot with 44 points to their credit. In the latest fixture against Orenburg on July 12, both the sides ended up scoring no goal.

Russian Premier League RBK vs ROS, Rubin Kazan probable lineup vs Rostov: Ignatyev, Jevtic, Igor-Konovalov, Uremovic, Zuev, Dyupin, Santos, Abildgaard, Kvaratskhelia, Makarov, Starfelt

Russian Premier League RBK vs ROS, Rostov probable lineup vs Rubin Kazan: Pesjakov, Chernov, Popov, Ionov, Shomurodov, Logashov, Osipenko, Hadzikadunic, Glebov, Mamaev, Zainutdinov