RBL vs FCB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich: RB Leipzig host 2020-21 Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich as Bundesliga returns to action after a long international break. The Bavarians are so far unbeaten in the league as they have won two matches and drawn one in the three fixtures played so far.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, have won only one match and lost two in the same number of fixtures played so far. The league champions have appointed Julian Nagelsmann as their new manager, who was the head coach for Leipzig from July 2019 to June 2021. It will surely be interesting for Nagelsmann to return to the Red Bull Arena as the manager of Bayern Munich. The clash will surely bring out the best from both sides and fans can check the RBL vs FCB Dream 11 and Predicted XI as well.

RBL vs FCB Telecast

The Bundesliga matches will not be broadcasted in any channels or networks in India.

RBL vs FCB Live Streaming

The match between RBL vs FCB is available to be streamed live on Fancode App.

RBL vs FCB Match Details

The match between RBL vs FCB will be played on Saturday, September 11, at the Red Bull Arena, Leipzig. The game will start at 10:00 PM (IST).

RBL vs FCB Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Manuel Neuer

Vice-Captain: Robert Lewandowski

RBL vs FCB Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defenders: Alphonso Davies, Niklas Sule, Willi Orban, Lukas Klistermann

Midfielders: Emil Forsberg, Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich

Strikers: Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski, Andre Silva

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich probable XI:

RB Leipzig Predicted Starting line-up: Peter Gulacsi (GK), Lukas Klostermann, Willi Orban, Mohamed Simakan, Josko Gvardiol, Tyler Adams, Amadou Haidara, Daniel Olmo, Emil Forsberg, Christopher Nkunki, Andre Silva.

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting line-up: Manuel Neuer (GK), Alphonso Davies, Niklas Sule, Dayot Upamecano, Josip Stanisic, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnarby, Robert Lewandowski.

