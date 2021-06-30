Read Marcus Rashford’s One-word Response to Jadon Sancho's Move to Manchester United

England’s Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford on Tuesday confirmed that his national teammate Jadon Sancho will join him at the Old Trafford in the summer transfer window. Man United and Borussia Dortmund are currently involved in a negation regarding the transfer of English winger Sancho from Bundesliga to the Premier League in the summer window. The EPL giants have been locked in negation for the signing of Sancho from the German team for over a year now. And if the reports are to be believed then the Red Devils are close to signing the youngster.

According to a Daily Mail report, United are set to bring Sancho from Dortmund for £77million. The report further stated that both sides have been haggling over Sancho’s transfer fee from last year. Last year, Dortmund had demanded £110m from United for Sancho. However, after several weeks of talk, now they have come down to a fee of £73m plus £4m in add-ons.

Ahead of United’s mega announcement about Sancho’s singing, Rashford on Tuesday confirmed his arrival on Twitter.

On Tuesday, a United follower requested Rashford to “announce Sancho” in his DM on the micro-blogging site. And in response, he wrote, “Yes x”, as reported in Daily Mail. Both Rashford and Sancho are part of England’s UEFA European Championship 2020 squad.

However, both Rashford and Sancho on Tuesday warmed the bench as the Three Lions registered a thrilling 2-0 win over Germany in their round of 16 encounter at the Wembley stadium of London. England will take on Ukraine on Sunday, July 4, in the quarterfinal of the Euro 2020.

Meanwhile, signing Sancho will end Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s lengthy pursuit to buy a winger. And after that, he will shift his focus to bring a new centre-back to Old Trafford to partner with Harry Maguire.

Despite his impressive show in Germany, Sancho has not been given much game time by England boss Gareth Southgate in Euro 2020. So far, he has played just six minutes in Euros as England qualifies for the mega event’s quarterfinals.

