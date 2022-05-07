Real Betis vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Real Betis will be eager to make full use of their home match against Barcelona in La Liga on Sunday in order to end their four-match winless streak. Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini will be well aware of the threats that Barcelona pose. Though, Barcelona’s recent form can give some hope to the Chilean manager as the Catalan giants had to face two defeats in their last four La Liga matches.

Fifth-placed Real Betis came into the fixture after playing a goalless draw against Getafe in their last La Liga encounter.

On the other hand, second-placed Barcelona clinched a 2-1 win in their last La Liga clash against Mallorca. Barcelona’s veteran defender Gerard Pique’s absence against Real Betis can be a point of major concern for coach Xavi. The Spanish defender had to be substituted in the 28th minute against Mallorca due to a thigh injury.

Ahead of the La Liga match between Real Betis and Barcelona, here is all you need to know:

When will the La Liga 2021-22 match between Real Betis (RB) and Barcelona (BAR) be played?

The La Liga match between Real Betis (RB) and Barcelona (BAR) will take place on May 8, Sunday.

Where will the La Liga 2021-22 match Real Betis (RB) vs Barcelona (BAR) be played?

The match between Real Betis (RB) and Barcelona (BAR) will be played at the Benito Villamarin Stadium.

What time will the La Liga match Real Betis (RB) vs Barcelona (BAR) begin?

The match between Real Betis (RB) and Barcelona (BAR) will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Real Betis (RB) vs Barcelona (BAR) match?

Real Betis (RB) vs Barcelona (BAR) match will be televised on Sports 18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Real Betis (RB) vs Barcelona (BAR) match?

Real Betis (RB) vs Barcelona (BAR) match is available to be streamed live on the Voot app.

Real Betis vs Barcelona Possible Starting XI:

Real Betis Predicted Starting Line-up: Claudio Bravo, Youssouf Sabaly, German Pezzella, Victor Ruiz, Alex Moreno, Guido Rodriguez, Sergio Canales, Cristian Tello, Nabil Fekir, Aitor Ruibal, Borja Iglesias

Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Dani Alves, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Pablo Gavi, Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Memphis Depay

