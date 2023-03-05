Real Betis vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match Live?

Real Madrid will look to collect maximum points when they make the trip to the Benito Villamarin Stadium on March 6. Los Blancos will be hurting from their loss to Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final tie. Real Madrid’s Eder Militao scored an own goal in that match. Carlo Ancelotti would want his side to rebound from that defeat by registering a convincing win against Real Betis.

Real Betis are on a three-match winning streak in La Liga and would be aiming to stun Real Madrid. There is very little to choose between the two teams and the match promises to be an enthralling contest.

Ahead of the match between Real Betis and Real Madrid, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the La Liga match between Real Betis and Real Madrid be played?

The La Liga match between Real Betis and Real Madrid will be played on March 6, Monday.

Where will the La Liga match between Real Betis and Real Madrid be played?

The La Liga match between Real Betis and Real Madrid will be played at the Benito Villamarin Stadium.

At what time will the La Liga match between Real Betis and Real Madrid begin?

The La Liga match between Real Betis and Real Madrid will begin at 1:30 am IST, on March 6.

Which TV channels will broadcast the La Liga match between Real Betis and Real Madrid?

The La Liga match between Real Betis and Real Madrid will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the La Liga match between Real Betis and Real Madrid?

The La Liga match between Real Betis and Real Madrid will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

Probable Starting Line-up:

Real Betis Probable Starting Line-up: Rui Silva, Juan Miranda, Youssouf Sabaly, German Pezzella, Luiz Felipe, Guido Rodriguez, William Carvalho, Sergio Canales, Rodrigo Sanchez Rodriguez, Borja Iglesias, Luiz Henrique

Real Madrid Probable Starting Line-up: Courtois; Nacho, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Eduardo Camavinga; Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Read all the Latest Sports News here